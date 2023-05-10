CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.68. 23,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 22,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
