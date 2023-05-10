ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 79.97% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%.
ClearPoint Neuro Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $229.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.14. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile
Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.
