Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $184.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

