Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, a growth of 197.0% from the April 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,816.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 100 ($1.26) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 105 ($1.32) in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of CGGGF remained flat at $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

