Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cognex worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 136.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. 354,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,887 shares of company stock worth $290,525 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

