Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. 5,094,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after buying an additional 349,165 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

