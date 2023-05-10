Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Decreased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

