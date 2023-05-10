Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director William R. Peeples Buys 8,000 Shares

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director William R. Peeples bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $88,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 817,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Community West Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 9,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,238. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.61. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $15.23.
Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.
Community West Bancshares Company Profile
Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.
