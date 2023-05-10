Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director William R. Peeples Buys 8,000 Shares

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director William R. Peeples bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $88,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 817,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 9,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,238. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.61. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

