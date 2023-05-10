Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Down 4.7%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) fell 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82. 292,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 943,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNDT. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $640.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 33,373 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

