Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.40

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 37418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.60.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.