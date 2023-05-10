Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,282.51

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,282.51 and traded as high as C$2,643.45. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,636.72, with a volume of 31,738 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,750.00.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2,508.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2,290.27. The firm has a market cap of C$55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$18.05 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 81.7544947 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

