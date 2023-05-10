Contrasting Ouster (NYSE:OUST) & Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and Integrated Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -337.71% -65.59% -50.53% Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 4 3 0 2.43 Integrated Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ouster and Integrated Environmental Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ouster presently has a consensus target price of $20.94, suggesting a potential upside of 385.79%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ouster and Integrated Environmental Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $41.03 million 4.06 -$138.56 million ($7.80) -0.55 Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integrated Environmental Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster.

Summary

Ouster beats Integrated Environmental Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Integrated Environmental Technologies

Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiary, I.E.T., Inc. produces and sells hypochlorous acid and anti-oxidizing alkaline solutions for use in cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting applications. The company offers anolyte that kills various pathogens including, Mycobacterium bovis, almonella enterica, pseudomonas aeruginosa, staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, h1n1 influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus; hospital-acquired, blood-borne, and food-borne pathogens; and yeast, as well as non-enveloped viruses, such as adenovirus, norovirus, rhinovirus, and rotavirus. Its anolyte is also used as hydrogen sulfide scavenger/eliminator and biocide in oil and gas applications; and as a disinfectant to prevent canine distemper virus, canine parvovirus, and bordetella bronchiseptica. In addition, the company offers catholyte, an anti-oxidizing and mild alkaline solution that is effective as an industrial degreaser and cleaner; and manufactures and leases EcaFlo equipment. It markets its anolyte under the Excelyte brand name; and catholyte under the Catholyte Zero brand name. The company sells its products to the oil and gas production, healthcare facilities, and food production markets primarily through independent sales representatives and distributors in the United States. Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Little River, South Carolina.

