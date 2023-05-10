Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Copart by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,042,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,457,000 after acquiring an additional 541,028 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $1,636,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Copart by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,065,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,876,000 after purchasing an additional 789,134 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 39,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

