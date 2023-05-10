Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.20

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.20 and last traded at $79.64, with a volume of 350728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Copart Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

