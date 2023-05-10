Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

