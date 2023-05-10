COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 96.5% in April

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 3,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,827. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $9.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

