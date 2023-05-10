Coty (NYSE:COTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Coty updated its FY23 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.39 EPS.

Coty Stock Down 0.3 %

Coty stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 4,722,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,888. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coty by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coty Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

