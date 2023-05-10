Counos Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $220.82 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $220.82 million and approximately $0.03 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00290300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000825 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003674 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

