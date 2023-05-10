Craig Hallum Cuts MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target to $25.00

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $3.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ML opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ML. State Street Corp raised its stake in MoneyLion by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,565,022 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,119,676 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 25,384,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 974,959 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

