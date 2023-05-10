CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) “Reiterates” Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

VNET Group restated their reiterates rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

CRSP traded up $4.35 on Tuesday, hitting $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,337,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,820. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 448.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.