CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97, Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $64.95. 194,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,872. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.58.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

