Critical Comparison: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and Atlas Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 40.49%. Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.49%. Given Atlas Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -305.61% -148.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Atlas Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 14,517.96 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Lithium.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Atlas Lithium on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

