Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.64 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $9.06 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00056140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00039545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

