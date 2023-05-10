CTI BioPharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,544 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 287% compared to the typical volume of 2,469 call options.
Shares of CTIC stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. 78,151,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,512. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.86.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
