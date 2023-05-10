CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 136283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.