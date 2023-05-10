Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $452.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Custom Truck One Source updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CTOS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 496,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.58. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,002,000 after acquiring an additional 412,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 227,846 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 189,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 446.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 164,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 112,298 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Custom Truck One Source

CTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

