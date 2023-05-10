Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 126,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 780,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $544.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

