Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96), Briefing.com reports. Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cutera Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUTR traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $351.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.56. Cutera has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Get Cutera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CUTR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

About Cutera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cutera by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cutera by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.