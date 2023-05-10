cVault.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.44 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $57.44 million and $3,744.65 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $5,744.32 or 0.20824900 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001445 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.
About cVault.finance
cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.
Buying and Selling cVault.finance
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
