CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,158.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,158 ($27.23) and last traded at GBX 2,140 ($27.00), with a volume of 32103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,124 ($26.80).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVSG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.02) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($29.91) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,941.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,956.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,270.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

