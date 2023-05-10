CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,158.00

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSGGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,158 ($27.23) and last traded at GBX 2,140 ($27.00), with a volume of 32103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,124 ($26.80).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVSG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.02) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($29.91) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

CVS Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,941.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,956.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,270.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.