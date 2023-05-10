DA Davidson Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $11.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.65.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

