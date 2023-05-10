DA Davidson Weighs in on Fastly, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fastly in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fastly’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fastly’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million.

Fastly Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,640,889 shares in the company, valued at $92,573,992.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $71,878.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,640,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,573,992.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,063. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $21,322,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $7,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

