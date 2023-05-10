Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Daimler Truck Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Daimler Truck stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 14,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $17.56.
Daimler Truck Company Profile
