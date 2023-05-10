Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daimler Truck Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Daimler Truck stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 14,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Daimler Truck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.