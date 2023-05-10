Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Up 432.5% in April

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 432.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DPBSF remained flat at C$67.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.73. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$67.90.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
