Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Up 432.5% in April

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 432.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DPBSF remained flat at C$67.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.73. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$67.90.

Get Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S alerts:

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Dry Operator, and Tanker Operator. The Asset Management segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.