Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 85,637 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $6,233,517.23.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 26,424 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,947,184.56.

On Monday, February 13th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94.

Datadog Trading Up 8.1 %

Datadog stock traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.00. 11,309,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,362. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.28.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

