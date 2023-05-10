Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLAY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $41,318,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 857,208 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $28,175,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $26,536,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $21,926,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

