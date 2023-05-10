Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 142.03% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of DKL traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,160. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.14. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 112.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

