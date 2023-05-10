Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.39% of Tractor Supply worth $96,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,025 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $243.67. The company had a trading volume of 541,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.77 and a 200 day moving average of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,773 shares of company stock worth $9,022,866 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

