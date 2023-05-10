Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.39% of Tractor Supply worth $96,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,025 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $243.67. The company had a trading volume of 541,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.77 and a 200 day moving average of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.
In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,773 shares of company stock worth $9,022,866 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
