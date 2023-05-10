Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DB. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.57.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
