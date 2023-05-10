Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DB. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

