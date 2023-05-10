Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 0.9 %

DLAKY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.