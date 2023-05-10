Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.15

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.15 and traded as high as $46.64. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 54,260 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.3989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

