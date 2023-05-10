dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.22 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $4,103.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00290874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,132,044 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00052883 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,156.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.