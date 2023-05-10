Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo by 3.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 88,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.87) to GBX 2,750 ($34.70) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.57) to GBX 4,500 ($56.78) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.43) to GBX 3,700 ($46.69) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

NYSE DEO opened at $185.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.87.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

