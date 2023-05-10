Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Position Increased by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 333.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,697. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51.

