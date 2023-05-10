Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 747,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 312,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 46,585 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,955,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:DFIC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 504,298 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

