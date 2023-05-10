DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DISH opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.
In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 over the last ninety days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.
