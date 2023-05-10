DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 102.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

See Also

