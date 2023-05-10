Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.40

Shares of Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €43.40 ($47.69) and last traded at €43.00 ($47.25), with a volume of 1250 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.30 ($47.58).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.65 and its 200-day moving average is €42.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.