Dominion Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 72.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.