Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 638,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Dominion Energy worth $87,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

NYSE:D opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

